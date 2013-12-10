Juventus and Galatasaray to finish on Wednesday

Heavy snow storms in Istanbul forced Tuesday's clash to be called off at 0-0 after 31 minutes of the match had been played.

Ground staff attempted to clear the pitch after referee Pedro Proenca took the players off, but conditions were deemed to be too dangerous to play on.

The match will now resume at 14:00 local time on Wednesday (12:00 GMT) with Juventus needing a point to join group winners Real Madrid in the second round, while Galatasaray must win to progress.

A statement from UEFA read: "The UEFA Champions League Group B fixture between Galatasaray AS and Juventus will be played to a finish on Wednesday afternoon after Tuesday's match was abandoned due to snow.

"Referee Pedro Proenca took the players off in the 31st minute and ground staff took to the Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi pitch to clear the lines.

"However, play was unable to resume as both captains and the referee agreed that the pitch had become dangerous, the official ultimately making the decision to abandon the game."