Juventus can have no excuses for poor start, says Hernanes

New Juventus signing Hernanes says the Serie A champions can have no excuses and must start winning.

Hernanes moved to the Juventus Stadium in a deal worth €11million from Inter earlier this month.

The Brazil international joins a team that has endured a poor start to the defence of their title with a shock loss against Udinese followed by a poor showing in a 2-1 setback to rivals Roma.

Massimiliano Allegri made several changes to his squad during the close-season, with the likes of Mario Mandzukic, Juan Cuadrado and Paulo Dybala all moving to Turin.

Hernanes accepts it may take time for the arrivals to gel, but says it is vital the team starts picking up points.

"If we're talking about the level we play at, then it might take some time to know each other and do things by heart," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"In terms of results there are no excuses and we have to start picking up three points. Juve are still the team to beat, we have maintained a strong base and are the strongest team in Italy.

"But we are ready, we have trained well together these last few days. We are in good condition and we're ready."

Juve also won the Coppa Italia last season, but were losing finalists in the UEFA Champions League.

However, Hernanes is confident Juve can challenge again in Europe's premier club competition, adding: "At Juve you have to try and win everything so we're definitely one of the favourites."