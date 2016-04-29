Juventus complete permanent Lemina capture

Juventus have taken up the option to permanently sign of Mario Lemina from Marseille in a transfer initially worth €9.5 million.

Lemina joined Juve on loan early las August, but has since made just 11 appearances in all competitions, with his time at the club blighted by injury.

However, the recently crowned Serie A champions have exercised their right to sign the 22-year-old on a permanent deal.

Lemina has signed a contract until June 2020 for a fee that could rise to €10.5m if performance-related targets are met.