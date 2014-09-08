Juventus confirm Chiellini has swollen calf

Italy international Chiellini was last week ruled out of his country's Euro 2016 qualifier in Norway on Tuesday.

Juve then attracted criticism from the Italian Football Federation for refusing to allow the defender to remain with the national team until the end of the international break - a decision the Serie A champions have since publicly defended.

And the Turin club confirmed on Monday that Chiellini has now undergone a scan on his troublesome calf, which has revealed some swelling.

"After his release from the Italian national squad's training camp on Saturday evening, Giorgio Chiellini today underwent a scan which revealed he has sustained an edema of the soleus muscle fibres in his calf," read a statement published on Juve's official website on Monday.

"The 30-year-old's condition will be reassessed in the next few days whilst he undertakes a rehabilitation programme."

Chiellini therefore looks set to miss Juve's first home game of the Serie A season, which comes when they host Udinese on Saturday.