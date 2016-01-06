Juventus don't need Gundogan, says Marotta

Juventus general director Giuseppe Marotta insists the Serie A champions are not interested in signing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Ilkay Gundogan.

The Germany international recently revealed he is considering his options, with his contract expiring in June 2017.

Juventus were reported to be ready to capitalise and make a move for the 25-year-old, but Marotta made it clear Claudio Marchisio's place is not under threat.

"Why would we go after Gundogan if we already have Marchisio?" Marotta was quoted as saying by Tuttosport.

"We have a number of solutions in the area of the pitch, but Gundogan is not one of the names we have been discussing. Others have been linking him with Juventus.

"Plus I believe Dortmund do not want to sell him anyway."