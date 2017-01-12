Juventus 'evaluating' Kolasinac - Marotta

Juventus chief executive Giuseppe Marotta admitted Sead Kolasinac is an option for Serie A champions, who are "evaluating" the Schalke full-back.

Out of contract at the end of the Bundesliga season, 22-year-old Bosnia-Herzegovina international Kolasinac has been linked with a move to Turin once his Schalke deal expires.

Speculation has intensified amid uncertainty over Patrice Evra's future and Marotta gave an update on Juve's plans.

"We like Kolasinac, he is an option," Marotta told Rai Sport prior to Juve's 3-2 win over Atalanta in the Coppa Italia on Wednesday.

"He is an opportunity, as he'll be out of contract soon. However, he is being monitored by other clubs as well.

"We are evaluating the idea of signing him. We'll see."