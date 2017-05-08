Juventus have weapons to match Real Madrid in Euro final – Trezeguet

David Trezeguet says Juventus have the weapons to match Real Madrid if the two teams progress to the Champions League final next month.

Juve and Madrid are both on course for the Cardiff final as they hold 2-0 and 3-0 leads over Monaco and Atletico Madrid respectively going into this week's second legs.

Trezeguet, now an ambassador for the Italian champions having represented them in is playing days, feels Juve now have the capability to stand toe-to-toe with Zinedine Zidane's competition holders.

"This group clearly deserves to be where it is today, and the goal is to go until the end," he said to L'Equipe.

"In the away game with Monaco, they managed the match perfectly.

"Physically the team is better than two years ago, when we lost the final to Barcelona. I saw a determined, aggressive and well-organised team with a positive attitude.

"If we meet Real Madrid in the final, as should be the case, we have the weapons to face them as our equal."

Trezeguet thinks Champions League glory would be the perfect way for former team-mate Gianluigi Buffon to cap his illustrious career.

"The Champions League is our obsession, the number one objective for Juventus," he said.

"Gigi is aware that players are very much remembered by their achievements, and he really wants to win this trophy, one of the only ones he hasn't won.

"It would be the culmination of a fantastic career. And in a way he represents us, those of us who could not win it [in the 2003 final against AC Milan]."

Trezeguet also paid tribute to Monaco, another of his former clubs, ahead of Tuesday's second leg in Turin.

"They are on their way to winning their first Ligue 1 title for 17 years, they last won it in my final season," he said.

"The players have had a great season and we can't take any credit away from them for having reached the Champions League semi-finals.

"Juventus, through our collective and experience have proven to be superior - at this level you cannot afford the slightest error.

"Monaco have enormous potential, though, and they can congratulate themselves on having flown the flag for French football this season."