Juventus rocked by Khedira injury scare

Serie A champions Juventus suffered a potentially serious blow when Sami Khedira was carried off on a stretcher in the first half of their pre-season friendly clash with Marseille on Saturday.

The club's medical staff appeared greatly concerned by the condition of the German international, who slumped to the ground clutching his hamstring.

After a lengthy hold-up, the 28-year-old was taken from the field and replaced by former Genoa man Stefano Sturaro.

It is the second time the midfielder has been hit by a muscle injury since arriving from Real Madrid in June.

Khedira's injury scare will be a major concern for Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri with the start of the Serie A season just three weeks away and the Turin side due to travel to China next week to face Lazio in the Supercoppa Italiana.