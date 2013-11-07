Juventus rule out January Llorente sale

The Spain international arrived in Turin on a free transfer from Athletic Bilbao in the close-season.

Having initially struggled to make an impact, speculation has since mounted that Juventus may look to cash in on the 28-year-old in the new year, with Premier League table-toppers Arsenal touted as a possible destination.

But Llorente has showed signs that he is starting to settle in Italy, including scoring the equaliser in Juve's 2-2 draw with Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, and Marotta is confident that he will continue to improve.

"The player (Llorente) is not for sale," he told Tuttosport. "He's never been available.

"He will stay here with us. There is great faith in the boy and he is reaching his peak condition.

"We're very happy with him and his progress."

Llorente has scored once in eight Serie A appearances for the reigning champions, with Juventus occupying third spot.