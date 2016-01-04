Juventus rumours do not interest Fernando

Sampdoria midfielder Fernando takes no interest in rumours linking him with a move to Juventus and insists he is happy in Genoa.

The Brazilian, who has earned eight caps for his national team, signed from Shakhtar Donetsk on a five-year deal ahead of the 2015-16 season

Fernando has started 16 of Sampdoria's 17 Serie A fixtures term – his sole absence due to a suspension – to instantly become a central figure in the team.

His performances have reportedly drawn the gaze of Scudetto holders Juve, but the 23-year-old remains focused on his current club.

"If you play well these voices are natural, and I enjoy it," Fernando told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"But I am thinking of Sampdoria, the opportunity that [club president Massimo] Ferrero gave me in Italian football.

"I am grateful for this and I want to give my all to this team before thinking of anything else.

"Here in Genoa I'm living a dream."

Sampdoria face local rivals Genoa in the Derby della Lanterna on Tuesday and Fernando hopes to get the supporters the result they want.

"We talk about it in the dressing room, but I have spoken to fans on the street and in the supermarket," he added.

"'Please, we have to win,' they said. That's what makes the derby a special game: you feel the expectation of the people and the adrenaline rises.

"For a football they are extraordinary events. I am very motivated."