Juventus standing firm amid Pogba speculation

Juventus have once again announced Paul Pogba is not for sale - and insisted any club interested will have to talk directly to them, rather than the player's agent.

The midfielder has been heavily linked with a move away from the Italian club during the transfer window, with Barcelona having an €80million bid turned down.

However, that has not put an end to speculation over the France international's future, particularly with the possibility of Joan Laporta being elected president at Camp Nou again.

Pogba's agent, Mino Raiola, suggested a deal could yet be done if Laporta gets back in power, a claim Juventus have now emphatically dismissed.

"Whoever is interested needs to talk to us and not with agent Mino Raiola," Juventus general director Giuseppe Marotta said.

"We have negotiated with Barca in recent months. We have done so in a serious and correct manner as it should be between two teams that have a lot of history and importance in world football.

"The situation is very clear between Barca and Juventus after the meeting we had in Milan. Barca made an offer and we replied.

"In any case Barca cannot make any signings and Juve does not want to sell."