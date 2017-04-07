Juventus star Giorgio Chiellini has picked up a Masters degree

Alongside making 22 appearances for the Serie A champions this season, Chiellini has found the time to graduate from the University of Turin on Wednesday with a Master's Degree in Business Administration.

The 32-year-old presented his dissertation on 'The Business Model of Juventus Football Club in an International Context'. Considering he has been at the club since 2005, he would surely have got some excellent help and advice.

He wrote on Twitter: “To the end. This motto accompanied me on the pitch. It also supported me in these years with books. I’m happy to have received my degree!”

Lovely stuff.

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com