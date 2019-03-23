Juve target Salah – here’s how the Italian giants plan to pry away the Liverpool star

Serie A leaders Juventus are putting together an ambitious plan they believe could help them to sign Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah this summer.

Salah has scored 17 goals and created seven assists for the Reds in the Premier League this season, with the side just ahead of Manchester City in the race for the title.

But reports in Italy suggest that Juventus – who are on course for an eighth straight league title there – think that they can lure the Anfield fan favourite away from last season’s Champions League finalists.

The Old Lady plan to use Liverpool’s interest in forward Pablo Dybala – who has fallen out of favour at the Allianz Stadium since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo – as leverage in a swoop for Salah. According to Tuttomercato, they will propose some sort of swap this summer, with the hope of pairing Salah up front with Ronaldo and landing the Champions League.

While Salah has scored 20 goals this season, he has not reached the heights of his first year at Liverpool and is currently on a stretch of seven games without a goal – leading to manager Jurgen Klopp to publicly declare his faith in the Egyptian forward this week.