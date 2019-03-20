Liverpool could agree deal for Juventus star within a matter of weeks – report

Liverpool could agree a quick deal to sign Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, according to Tutto Mercato.

The Argentina international has only scored four goals in Serie A this season having lost his status as an automatic starter thanks to the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Dybala was also left out of Max Allegri's XI for last week's Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid, in which Ronaldo scored a hat-trick to overturn Juventus' two-goal deficit from the first leg.

The former Palermo star is now considering his future at the club, with Liverpool among his admirers and keen to wrap up a deal as soon as possible.

Jurgen Klopp tried to sign Nabil Fekir from Lyon last summer, but the move was scuppered when the Frenchman failed a medical.

And Klopp has now turned his attention towards Dybala as he seeks to bolster his attacking options ahead of next season, with at least one of Daniel Sturridge or Divock Origi likely to depart.

The Argentine is under contract at Juventus until 2022, but the Italian giants will reportedly listen to offers this summer.