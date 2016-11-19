Juventus teenager Kean makes Serie A history

Juventus' Moise Kean became the first player born in 2000 to feature in Serie A on Saturday.

With the Bianconeri coasting to a 3-0 win at home to Pescara to extend their lead at the top of the table, the 16-year-old forward was introduced from the bench.

And while it was a fairly unremarkable six-minute debut, Kean made history by becoming the first player born in the year 2000 to feature in Italy's top flight.

The Italian had previously been in Massimiliano Allegri's matchday Serie A squad on five occasions without being called from the bench.