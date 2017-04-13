Juventus tie Dybala down until 2022

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has signed a new five-year contract, the club confirmed on Thursday.

The 23-year-old will earn a reported €7million per season on a deal that will run until June 30, 2022.

Dybala, who scored twice in the 3-0 Champions League quarter-final first-leg win over Barcelona on Tuesday, had been linked with a possible move to the Spanish champions or Real Madrid in recent weeks.

Following the announcement of hs extension, Dybala tweeted: "Together for a long time, always with this jersey."

Dybala has developed into one of Europe's most complete attacking players since joining the Serie A champions from Palermo in 2015.

He has 16 goals and eight assists in 36 appearances in all competitions this season to help sustain Juve's latest treble charge.

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon stated after the win over Barca that Dybala is already among the five best players in the world.

"Paulo Dybala has grown dramatically over the last two years," Buffon told Mediaset Premium.

"When I talk to directors or friends in football, I've been saying for a while that he is good enough to be in the top five players in the world and he wouldn't be out of place in the top three.

"Having said that, he needs to prove it every time and with regularity, to show he is worthy of our expectations of him."

Juve confirmed that Palermo will receive €8million as a performance bonus payment following Dybala's renewal, with the fee to be paid in four instalments starting from the 2018-19 season.