Juventus told to improve Rossi bid
By Nick Moore
Italian side Juventus have been told to up their offer for Villarreal striker Giuseppe Rossi by Federico Pastorello, the player's agent.
Tottenham Hotspur boss Harry Redknapp had previously revealed his interest in bringing the former Manchester United forward to White Hart Lane, with the striker's price tag proving a significant stumbling block.
And it is the Serie A club who are currently locked in talks with the Spanish side over a proposed deal to take Rossi to Italy.
However, Pastorello claims the Old Lady are yet to meet Villarreal’s asking price for the 24-year-old.
“Villarreal await the right offer, one that reflects the value of Giuseppe,” Pastorello told Gazzetta dello Sport.
“There's a lot of money at stake and I believe the asking price is correct considering the value of the player. It is not disproportionate.”
Juventus were reportedly keen on signing Atletico Madrid’s Sergio Aguero, yet a deal for Rossi appears more feasible to the Italian giants.
“Juventus and Villarreal are discussing the financial figures and I await developments,” added Pastorello.
“But if the right offer does not arrive, I am in agreement with the club [Villarreal] that he will stay.
“I have spoken to Giuseppe and he is calm. He is not anxious.”
Rossi, who has a buy-out clause of €33 million, enjoyed a superb campaign in Spain last season, scoring 32 goals in all competitions.
By Ben McAleer
