Juventus v Napoli: Double winners prepare to celebrate

Double winners Juventus will bid to keep the celebrations going on Saturday when they host a Napoli side still harbouring hopes of qualifying for next season's UEFA Champions League.

Having wrapped up the Serie A title at the start of this month, Massimiliano Allegri's men completed a domestic double on Wednesday with a 2-1 victory over Lazio in the Coppa Italia final.

A final home game of the season gives Juve the chance to enjoy the moment with their fans, albeit with little to play for in the remaining two league matches.

With the Champions League final against Barcelona still a fortnight away, Allegri may use this weekend's clash to rotate his squad, a move that paid dividends in the Coppa Italia final.

Allegri introduced Alessandro Matri from the bench against Lazio and the striker netted the decisive goal to end Juve's 20-year wait to lift the trophy.

"The characteristics of this team is that everyone has to be ready, even if they play five or 10 minutes," Matri told Rai Sport.

"This trophy [Coppa Italia] was deserved for the whole squad that worked so hard to get here. Now we prepare for the next challenge.

"The coach knows how to press the right buttons and the motivation comes by itself."

Napoli will hope to face an under-strength side to boost their chances of qualifying for the Champions League. Rafael Benitez's team trail Lazio – currently third – by three points and will hope to apply some pressure ahead of the Rome derby on Monday.

Turin is not a happy hunting ground for them, though, with no league win at Juventus since 2009 and they have failed to score on their previous three Serie A visits.

Speculation around Benitez's future has clouded the build-up for the visitors, the Spaniard linked with a move to Real Madrid as a potential replacement for Carlo Ancelotti.

Benitez's agent has denied those rumours and insists he is fully focused on returning Napoli to continental competition.