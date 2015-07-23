Juventus want Draxler as Schalke eye Shaqiri to replace him

Julian Draxler is the subject of interest from Juventus, according to Schalke's Horst Heldt, while talks are ongoing for Inter winger Xherdan Shaqiri to replace him.

Prior to an injury-hit season last term, Draxler shot to prominence at the Veltins Arena and had been linked with moves to the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus.

Draxler, 21, returned to action in April and is still of interest to the Serie A champions, with Inter's Shaqiri potentiall the one to fill his shoes, having turned down a move to Stoke City already in the close-season.

General manager Heldt told reporters on Thursday: "Julian Draxler knows of the interest from Juventus. But there are currently no concrete talks.

"We're in contact with Shaqiri's people. But there's nothing concrete yet."

Heldt also confirmed Sidney Sam is to be given a second chance at Schalke, having been suspended alongside Kevin-Prince Boateng following a defeat to Cologne in May.

Despite Heldt previously stating there was "no way back" for the pair, Sam is to return to training ahead of coach Andre Breitenreiter's maiden campaign at the helm.

"The boss and team have been speaking about Sidney Sam. He's getting a second chance," Heldt added.