Juventus were 'extremely lucky' to win Serie A, claims Maradona

As Juventus celebrate a fifth consecutive Serie A title, outspoken former Napoli star Diego Maradona claimed the Turin giants were "extremely lucky" to win the Scudetto this season.

Juventus continued their domination of Italian football, claiming another league crown without kicking a ball after second-placed Napoli lost 1-0 to Roma on Monday.

That result left Juve with an unassailable 12-point lead with three matches remaining.

But Maradona - who guided the Naples outfit to Scudettos in 1987 and 1990 - did not congratulate Juve, despite Massimiliano Allegri's men dropping just two points from 25 matches to end the campaign, instead claiming Napoli played better football this season, while questioning the integrity of referees in Serie A.

"I have to say, in all honesty, Juve were extremely lucky!" Maradona told Piuenne TV.

"Even when I was playing they'd have two shots on target and score four goals.

"I'm not whining, I'm just saying the truth which all of Italy knows. Something is not right with the officials.

"The real difference is on the bench. [Napoli coach] Maurizio Sarri looked at the bench and did not have as many alternatives as Allegri.

"Napoli had a truly great campaign and played much better football than Juve."

Maradona did reserve praise for 38-year-old Juve captain and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, before criticising Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis for his lack of activity in the transfer market.

The former Argentina international added: "Every time Juve's opponents reach the goal, there's Buffon who still looks like an 18-year-old. He was decisive this season.

"I cannot deny that Juve have an excellent coach and a great squad of talented players.

"When Napoli needed to buy, they didn't do it. The fans know this. I am not a friend of De Laurentiis or any other director, I just want what is best for Napoli. This year, the fans wanted and deserved more."