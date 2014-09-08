K-League Preview: Seoul seek move into top six
In-form Seoul have the chance to move into the top six of the K-League on Wednesday when they visit Seongnam.
The five-time champions are unbeaten in their last five games and earned a dramatic 1-0 win at Pohang Steelers last Sunday thanks to an 86th-minute strike from Everton Santos.
That victory made it two wins over defending champions Pohang in less than two weeks for Seoul following a penalty shootout triumph against the same opposition in the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League.
Seoul's run of form has seen them move within a point of Ulsan in sixth place with 10 games remaining before the league splits into a Champions Round and a Relegation Round, with six teams in each.
And, with Ulsan travelling to take on title challengers Suwon Bluewings, Choi Yong-soo's men should be confident of overtaking them with three points against a Seongnam team who sit just four points off the bottom.
Pohang, meanwhile, will aim to bounce back from their loss to Seoul against a wounded Jeonnam Dragons side who saw a three-game winning streak ended emphatically with a 6-2 reverse to Jeju United.
Even if Pohang get back to winning ways they appear unlikely to bridge the three-point gap to leaders Jeonbuk Motors, who should have little difficulty recording their 15th league win of the campaign against second-bottom Busan I'Park.
Elsewhere, Sangju Sangmu host Jeju and bottom club Gyeongnam welcome Incheon United to the Changwon Football Center.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.