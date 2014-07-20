K-League Review: Jeonbuk hammer Sangmu

Jeonbuk have now won five of their last six matches in all competitions and they showed no mercy as the visitors were put to the sword in a ruthless display from Choi Kang-hee's second-placed side on Sunday.

Lee Dong-gook's strike 18 minutes in put the home side in front at half-time and they turned on the style with another five goals after the break in a one-sided second half.

Han Gyo-won's second goal in as many games doubled their lead, then Lee Seung-ki added a third before Brazilian duo Kaio (two) and Leonardo got in on the act.

The victory kept Jeonbuk two points behind leaders Pohang Steelers, who were 2-0 winners against Busan I'Park on Sunday.

Second-half goals from Kang Soo-il and Shin Kwang-hoon secured another three points for the defending champions, who were still licking their wounds after losing to Seoul in the Korean FA Cup in midweek.

Kang's last-gasp strike in the cup clash had taken the tie to a penalty shootout, which was won by the capital club, and he took his tally to two in two by opening the scoring at Steelyard Stadium.

Shin then made sure of the points with his first goal since April as Busan, who have taken just two points from their last seven matches, failed to complete a shock double over the leaders.

Incheon United still have just the one league victory to their name after they suffered a 3-2 defeat at Suwon Bluewings on Saturday.

Ko Cha-won, Seo Jung-jin and Santos Junior struck in the first half to put the Bluewings three goals to the good and, although United showed some fight in the second half, goals from Lee Hyo-gyun and Moon Sang-yun proved to be in vain.

Kim Bong-gil's side remain three points adrift of second-bottom Gyeongnam, who have now lost three in a row after Kim Shin-wook struck three minutes from time to give Ulsan a 1-0 away victory.

Jeonnam Dragons remain in third spot after they beat Seongnam 2-0 at Gwangyang Stadium, while Jeju United and Seoul drew 1-1 in the other game to be played on Saturday.