Kaboul completes Watford switch

Watford have confirmed the signing of centre-back Younes Kaboul from Sunderland on a three-year deal.

The 30-year-old has moved for a reported £4million after Sunderland announced on Thursday that he had informed them of his desire to move to Vicarage Road.

"Experienced French international defender Younes Kaboul has today completed a permanent transfer to the Hornets," Watford announced in a statement.

"The 30-year-old centre-half has signed a three-year contract after joining from fellow Premier League club Sunderland."

Former Tottenham man Kaboul says he is thrilled to have joined "a family club" and is keen to help them to improve on last season's 13th-placed finish under new boss Walter Mazzarri.

"I'm very happy and delighted to be a part of Watford, and I'm looking forward to the season," he said.

"Just from outside, I can see it's a family club, there are some good players here and I'm very confident.

"The club had a very good season last year, and we need to carry that on to be even better."

Kaboul is expected to be followed by Juventus midfielder Roberto Pereyra, who is reportedly close to completing a move for a club-record fee.