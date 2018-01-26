Kaiserslautern boss Strasser released from hospital

Kaiserslautern head coach Jeff Strasser has been released from hospital after suffering a "medical emergency" during half-time of the 2. Bundesliga clash with Darmstadt.

Wednesday's second-tier clash was abandoned at the break as Strasser was taken to hospital for examinations after receiving medical treatment in the dressing room.

Initial reports suggested the 43-year-old had suffered a heart attack but they were dismissed by Kaiserslautern following preliminary tests.

Strasser is now "on the way to recovery" according to the club, who also confirmed he had been released from hospital.

Kaiserslautern's Under-23 coach Hans Werner Moser will lead the first team against Fortuna Dusseldorf this weekend.