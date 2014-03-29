Kaka admits he would like to play in America

Currently in his second spell at San Siro, the Brazilian looks set to make his 300th appearance in a Milan shirt when they take on Chievo in Serie A on Saturday.

The 18-time Italian champions have struggled under both Massimiliano Allegri and Clarence Seedorf this season, but Kaka says he has no qualms over his decision to return to Italy from Real Madrid.

However, the playmaker revealed he harbours hopes of playing in the MLS, and will discuss his plans with Galliani come the end of the campaign.

"I have no regrets at my decision to come back to Milan," he told Corriere della Sera.

"It is part of life to experience strange moments and every team has had a crisis at one stage, so this is Milan's moment.

"I don't think Seedorf expected to find such a difficult situation, but Clarence is still only at the start.

"In future I'd like to play in America. At the end of the season I'll talk to Adriano Galliani to understand his ideas and those of the club.

"If I was to leave, then I would like a transfer to the United States."