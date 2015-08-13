Kaka back in Brazil squad

Dunga has named a 24-man squad for next month's friendlies against Costa Rica and the United States, with Kaka in line to make his first appearance since October last year.

The Orlando City playmaker was left out of the Copa America squad, but has a chance to add to his 89 caps when the Selecao play the two friendlies in the USA.

Also returning to the international scene are Hulk and Lucas Moura, who have been called up for the first time since Dunga took over for his second spell in charge following the 2014 World Cup.

Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho has been somewhat surprisingly omitted, while Danilo, Oscar and Luiz Gustavo all come back in after missing the Copa America with injury.

Three men – Alisson, Douglas Santos and Lucas Lima – are in line to make their Brazil debuts and talisman Neymar is included despite facing a suspension for the first two World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Venezuela in October.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Internacional), Marcelo Grohe (Gremio), Jefferson (Botafogo)

Defenders: Dani Alves (Barcelona), Danilo (Real Madrid), Filipe Luis (Atletico Madrid), David Luiz (Paris Saint-Germain), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Miranda (Inter), Gabriel Paulista (Arsenal), Douglas Santos (Atletico Mineiro)

Midfielders: Elias (Corinthians), Fernandinho (Manchester City), Luiz Gustavo (Wolfsburg), Kaka (Orlando City), Lucas Lima (Santos), Oscar (Chelsea), Ramires (Chelsea), Willian (Chelsea)

Forwards: Douglas Costa (Bayern Munich), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Hulk (Zenit), Lucas Moura (Paris Saint-Germain), Neymar (Barcelona)