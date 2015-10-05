Kaka replaces Coutinho in Brazil squad

Philippe Coutinho has been ruled out of Brazil's two World Cup qualifying fixtures and replaced by veteran Kaka, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has announced.

Details of Coutinho's injury were not disclosed, after the Liverpool playmaker completed 90 minutes in Sunday's 1-1 Premier League draw at Everton.

Coutinho's absence, though, has paved the way for Kaka to return to Brazil.

Orlando City midfielder Kaka featured in Brazil's international friendlies against Costa Rica and United States last month, but the 33-year-old was overlooked by Dunga for World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Venezuela.

Brazil will kick-off their road to Russia 2018 at Copa America champions Chile in Santiago on Thursday, before they return home to host Venezuela in Fortaleza five days later.