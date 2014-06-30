Kaka unveiled as inaugural Orlando signing

Just hours after Milan confirmed on their website that they had terminated Kaka's second stint with them, Orlando City's official Twitter feed published a photo of the Brazilian attacking midfielder arriving in the United States to sign a new contract.

Orlando City initially tweeted a silhouette of Kaka with the hash tag "KomingSoon", and continued using the hash tag on Monday alongside a picture of an arrivals screen at Orlando Airport and a photo of fans ready to greet the former Brazil international.

Finally, Orlando City tweeted a picture of owner and president Phil Rawlins with Kaka on a plane before the 32-year-old landed and was greeted by fans.

Orlando City will join the MLS for the 2015 season and Kaka is set to play the second half of 2014 on loan with Sao Paulo to fill the gap before joining the Florida-based club for real.

Kaka came up through the youth ranks at Sao Paulo and played 125 games for the Brazil Serie A club from 2001 to 2003 before joining Milan for the first time.

Kaka made 307 appearances in all competitions for Milan over two stints, split by a four-year period with Real Madrid in Spain, where he played 120 games.