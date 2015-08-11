Kalinic wants to join Fiorentina - agent

Dnipro striker Nikola Kalinic has decided to join Serie A outfit Fiorentina, according to his agent Tomislav Erceg.

Paulo Sousa's Fiorentina are on the hunt for a striker after Mario Gomez was loaned to Besiktas for the 2015-16 season and Croatia international Kalinic has emerged as the likeliest new arrival from Ukraine.

In an interview with Firenzeviola, Erceg said: "Nikola wants to come to Florence.

"He's honoured by Fiorentina's interest, and he'd like to play in Serie A next year. It's up to the clubs to find a decisive agreement.

"Our decision has already been made."

Kalinic, who opened the scoring in Dnipro's 3-2 loss to Sevilla in 2014-15 UEFA Europa League final, has scored 37 goals in 86 league appearances since moving to Dnipropetrovsk from Blackburn Rovers in 2011.