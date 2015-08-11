Kalinic wants to join Fiorentina - agent
Croatia international striker Nikola Kalinic appears set to leave 2014-15 UEFA Europa League finalists Dnipro for Fiorentina.
Dnipro striker Nikola Kalinic has decided to join Serie A outfit Fiorentina, according to his agent Tomislav Erceg.
Paulo Sousa's Fiorentina are on the hunt for a striker after Mario Gomez was loaned to Besiktas for the 2015-16 season and Croatia international Kalinic has emerged as the likeliest new arrival from Ukraine.
In an interview with Firenzeviola, Erceg said: "Nikola wants to come to Florence.
"He's honoured by Fiorentina's interest, and he'd like to play in Serie A next year. It's up to the clubs to find a decisive agreement.
"Our decision has already been made."
Kalinic, who opened the scoring in Dnipro's 3-2 loss to Sevilla in 2014-15 UEFA Europa League final, has scored 37 goals in 86 league appearances since moving to Dnipropetrovsk from Blackburn Rovers in 2011.
