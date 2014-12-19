Kalou eyeing Hertha Berlin departure
Salomon Kalou has warned Hertha Berlin that he will look elsewhere for regular first-team football if they do not offer it to him.
The former Chelsea midfielder, who moved to Hertha in August on a three-year deal, has started just seven Bundesliga games this season.
Kalou believes he is worthy of a starting spot in any team and criticised the way he has been treated by Hertha.
"I think with what I've achieved in my career, I can play in any team," the Ivory Coast international told Bild.
"When I come back from the national team and I have not played well, that's fine.
"But I've hardly played since I came back from the national team. I think if you bring a great player, then you should build his team around him.
"I think I should be treated better as a player. This is my humble opinion."
The 29-year-old will head to the Africa Cup of Nations next month and will make a decision on his club career after the tournament in Equatorial Guinea.
He added: "I'm going first to the African Cup and try to win it for my country. After that I can focus on what I do next in my career."
Hertha sit 13th in the Bundesliga and drew 4-4 at Eintracht Frankfurt last time out, when Kalou was an unused substitute.
