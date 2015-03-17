Kalou hits out at fine reports over stunt

It was reported that the gimmick was supposed to represent Kalou's attempts to break down Schalke's defence, with the teams having played out a 2-2 draw in the Bundesliga last Saturday.

However, the stunt involving the protected Wall was met with widespread criticism, and rumours were rife that the former Chelsea forward would receive a heavy financial penalty.

Kalou, though, has reacted angrily to such reports and stated that Hertha's legal team were dealing with German newspaper Berliner Kurier - who published an article relating to the issue with quotes from Kani Alavi, the chairman of the East Side Gallery, condemning the incident.

Kalou posted on Twitter: "There is absolutely no truth to this story. The club's lawyers have contacted German paper Berliner Kurier."