Leeds to restart Kalvin Phillips contract talks - but he wants a lot of money to stay

Leeds are set to reopen contract talks with midfielder Kalvin Phillips in the coming days, according to Football Insider.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed an excellent start to the season, helping Marcelo Biesla’s side to top spot in the Championship after five games.

Leeds attempted to tie down their star man to a longer deal earlier in the year, only to be rejected by Phillips.

However, the Yorkshire outfit are now ready to reopen discussions as they attempt to secure the academy product’s future.

Phillips, whose current deal runs until summer 2021, is holding out for £40,000 per week.

The midfielder has played 145 games for his boyhood club since breaking into the first team in 2015.

READ MORE

Why ‘Levynomics’ might have finally stopped working for Tottenham Hotspur

Ranked! The 15 best underrated goals from unfashionable Premier League players

What Frank Lampard must learn to make his tactics a success at Chelsea – and it's not about being free