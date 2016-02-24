Kane and Dembele ruled out of Fiorentina clash

Tottenham will be without Harry Kane and Mousa Dembele through injury for the conclusion of their Europa League last-32 tie against Fiorentina.

Nacer Chadli netted a valuable away goal as the Premier League side drew 1-1 in the first leg, although Spurs will be without Kane due to the broken nose their top scorer suffered in the FA Cup defeat to Crystal Palace.

Midfielder Dembele sustained a groin problem during the same 1-0 loss, although goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is available once more following a shoulder injury suffered in the 2-1 win at Manchester City on February 14 and winger Erik Lamela has recovered from a bout of illness.

Dembele is set for up to a fortnight on the sidelines, an injury that comes at a "bad moment" according to head coach Mauricio Pochettino, who is confident Kane can feature in Sunday's Premier League match against Swansea City.

"We expect and hope Kane will be available on Sunday," he told a pre-match news conference. "Today, he wasn't [at training] as he is seeing a specialist about his nose."

After Tottenham negotiate this week's fixtures, they face consecutive London derbies against West Ham and Arsenal in the Premier League.

Pochettino's men are currently locked together on 51 points with north London neighbours Arsenal in the hunt for England's top flight-title, two points behind leaders Leicester City as they enter a potentially pivotal part of the season.

"I think that we are in a key period," Pochettino said. "The period that we have ahead is very important for us. I think it is a period where we play for a lot of important things.

"We know that and we need to be ready and available to play and try and win the games."