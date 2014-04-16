Kane backs Tottenham's home-grown talent

The club's spending on foreign talent in the close-season has been well documented but Kane believes he, along with fellow academy graduates Andros Townsend and Nabil Bentaleb, can prove their worth.

With former youth coach Tim Sherwood giving a number of youngsters first-team chances, Kane has started and scored in each of Tottenham's previous two fixtures, and hopes his inclusion is a sign that the club are placing their faith in young talent.

"We have a great crop of youngsters coming through at the minute and it’s good that we're being used," he told The London Evening Standard.

"It's important for English football and club football to be getting a chance at the top level and I feel every time we've had a chance, we’ve done well.

"The fans like big signings and new players coming in but there are home-grown players who have been there for years who wear the shirt with pride and want to prove themselves. It's good competition.

"We have the potential and it's good that we've had the opportunity at such a young age.

"We've all got the ability to push on and make a statement in this team.

"Each of us knows how the others play because many of us have played together for a long time. We know each other's movements and it's important to have that in a team, to know people's game inside out."