Kane calls on Euro 2016 refs to be 'strong'

Harry Kane wants the officials at Euro 2016 to "stay strong" in order to clamp down on any play-acting.

The England striker was on the receiving end of a high challenge from Bruno Alves on Thursday, with the Portugal defender shown a red card after his boot made contact with Kane's head.

Kane manfully picked himself up to chase the loose ball, which was in stark contrast to the theatrics produced by some players.

"I'm always someone who always gets up and doesn't make the most of it," said the striker.

"It's good that the ref stayed strong. Other refs might have thought it wasn't as bad as it was and maybe given him a yellow, but it was a sending off at the end of the day."

Kane's international and Tottenham team-mate Eric Dier spoke of the need for English players to adopt a more "streetwise" approach.

However, Kane wants to stick to his principles and put faith in the referees to mete out the justice.

"I know what Dier means, but I think a lot of English players are known not to go down as easy as [players from] other countries," Kane said.

"We'll see what happens come the tournament, but hopefully the refs stay strong."

Having beaten Portugal 1-0 at Wembley, England's next challenge is their Group B opener against Russia on June 11.