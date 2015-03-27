Kane delighted with 'dream' England start

Having come on as a 71st-minute substitute for Wayne Rooney in the 4-0 victory over Lithuania, Kane nodded home from a Raheem Sterling cross to announce himself on the international stage in impressive fashion.

Kane's goal - taking him to 30 for the season - added to earlier efforts by Rooney, Danny Welbeck and Sterling, and the Tottenham forward could not hide his joy at the final whistle.

"It's not too bad," Kane told ITV. "It's the start I dreamed of. "It's all a bit of a blur but I'm delighted."

Asked whether it was the best moment of his career so far, Kane beamed: "By far. To represent your country at senior level is the top. Hopefully it's the first of many."

Kane, though, is not taking a first international start in Italy on Tuesday for granted.

"That's up to the boss," he added. "If I'm called upon, that'd be great. We'll see what happens."