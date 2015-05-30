Kane the difference again as Tottenham see off Sydney

Harry Kane continued to carry his Premier League form through Tottenham's post-season friendlies as his goal saw off Sydney FC in a 1-0 win at ANZ Stadium on Saturday.

Kane enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2014-15, scoring 21 goals in 34 league appearances for Spurs and earning his first England caps as a result.

The striker was on target twice as Tottenham beat a Malaysian All-Star team 2-1 in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday and again proved the difference as Mauricio Pochettino's men registered another win in front of more than 70,000 supporters.

Kane played almost 85 minutes and could have had another couple of goals before he was substituted to a rousing reception five minutes from time.

Fans were treated to an enterprising display from the Premier club, with Erik Lamela, Ryan Mason and Nabil Bentaleb all impressing.

But the Sky Blues were far from disgraced and had a couple of great chances of their own which went begging.

Sydney will get another chance to claim a Premier League scalp when they host champions Chelsea on Tuesday.