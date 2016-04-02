Kane eyes Southampton favour

Harry Kane will be urging on Southampton when they face Premier League leaders Leicester City on Sunday after his second-half equaliser earned Tottenham a 1-1 draw against Liverpool.

The in-form England striker became the first Spurs player to net 22 Premier League goals in a season when his impressive finish cancelled out Philippe Coutinho's opener at Anfield.

Despite the recovery, Tottenham's failure to pick up a win means shock leaders Leicester can move seven points clear of the Londoners if they beat Southampton at the King Power Stadium, but Kane will be hoping for an upset.

"Yeah, of course [we will cheer on Southampton] - I would be lying if I sat here and said we were not too bothered - we are fighting for the Premier League," he said on Sky Sports.

"We will be watching game on Sunday hoping Southampton can get a result and do us a favour. There is nothing else we can do, we have done what we can and now hopefully they can do something.

"I think we are a tad disappointed. We wanted to come here and win, get the three points to try and chase the leaders.

"When you go 1-0 down you have got to put the work in and we got the goal, but it is a shame we couldn't get a second one."

Kane felt both sides would rue their inability to claim a winner.

He added: "It was an open game, both sides like to press and both created chances. It could have gone either way in the end.

"It would have been nice to go on and win the game, but we have to look forward and move on to next week [against Manchester United] now."

Kane was proud to set a new Spurs Premier League goal record, but acknowledged it would have been sweeter had it come with a victory.

"Christian Eriksen made the run on the wing and has done wonders to keep ball in," the 22-year-old said of his 63rd-minute strike. "I just thought about a half turn and hitting my shot off; I was buzzing to see it go in the back of the net

"It [the club goal record] is a great achievement and one I am very proud of. As a striker you want to score goals every game you play in. It's obviously nice to get another goal, but they feel even better if you get a win."