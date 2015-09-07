Kane hoping to go on goalscoring run

Harry Kane wants to push on with his season after returning to the goalscorers' list in Euro 2016 qualifying over the weekend.

Kane came off the bench and scored as England qualified for next year's tournament in France courtesy of a 6-0 rout of Group E minnows San Marino on Saturday.

The 22-year-old striker confidently lifted the ball over San Marino goalkeeper Aldo Simoncini late in the second half for his first goal of the campaign, having failed to score for Tottenham this season.

Kane, who burst onto the scene in 2014-15 with 31 goals in all competitions, is now confident the goals will flow.

"Obviously a lot has been said about me not scoring yet this season, but the confidence is still there," Kane said ahead of Tuesday's qualifier against Switzerland. "I think you saw that in the finish.

"I am delighted to get on the scoresheet and hopefully I can get the ball rolling now and push on.

"It was a little bit [of a weight on my shoulders]. Obviously every striker wants to be scoring, so when you're not, when people are talking, you want to prove them wrong.

"When I came off the bench, I knew it was a good opportunity to get on the scoresheet.

"I am delighted with that, but the most important thing was that we won and now we are qualified."