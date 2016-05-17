Kane: I would have taken second place over the golden boot

Tottenham striker Harry Kane admits he would have given up his golden boot accolade if it meant the club finished above Arsenal in the Premier League standings.

Kane scored 25 league goals this season, finishing just ahead of Leicester City's Jamie Vardy and Manchester City's Sergio Aguero (24 goals) to win the Premier League golden boot.

However, a 5-1 loss to Newcastle United on the final day of the season meant London rivals Arsenal pipped Tottenham for second in the league standings after their 4-0 win over Aston Villa.

Kane said it "hurts" to have finished below Arsenal once again, insisting he would have taken second-place over his golden boot award.

"It hurts and it will leave a bad taste in the mouth over the summer," the England international said. "It definitely makes it harder Arsenal finishing in second because we know how much it means to the fans.

"When people think they've had a bad season and we've had a good one yet they still finish above us, it hurts. It definitely makes it hard because we know how much it means to the fans and to the club.

"It would have been nicer to have won the award on a better day. It's a personal achievement, and something I'm proud of, but if I had the choice between finishing second or having the golden boot, I would rather have won at Newcastle."

Kane was not able to give an explanation for Tottenham's collapse at Newcastle, describing it as "the worst performance I've ever been involved with".

"We still had a lot to play for, so it's hard to put a finger on what went wrong," the 22-year-old said.

"We just haven't been good enough in the last few games – it's not just Newcastle, we should never have lost to Southampton either.

"It probably started from drawing the West Brom game, but it's hard to say exactly what went wrong."