Kane planning to come back bigger and better

Fresh from taking the Premier League by storm, Tottenham striker Harry Kane has already turned his attention to 2015-16, as he looks to prove he is not a one-season wonder.



Kane enjoyed a remarkable campaign for Tottenham, spearheading the club's attack with 31 goals in all competitions.



The 21-year-old's exploits also saw him rewarded with two international caps for England, which included a goal on debut against Lithuania in March.



But Kane - a reported transfer target for Premier League rivals Manchester United - plans to come back bigger and better next term.



"It's down to me," said Kane, who is preparing for Tottenham's trip to Australia and Malaysia before joining up with England for the U21 European Championship finals next month. "I'm a hard worker, I'm always going to try and improve and progress.



"That's all I have to focus on, how I can get better and do even better next season.



"That's down to me and hopefully we can do better as a team."

Kane, who became the first Tottenham player to score 21 goals in a season since Teddy Sheringham, Jurgen Klinsmann and Gareth Bale, added: "It feels crazy to be mentioned with them and I don't think I'm up there yet with them.

"Obviously it has been an unbelievable season and definitely one I won't forget. But I have a long way to go, next season I have to try to do even better."

The England international reserved praise for Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, who played the youngster ahead of experienced duo Roberto Soldado and Emmanuel Adebayor.

"I owe it all to him," Kane said. "He showed faith in me at an early stage when a lot of other managers wouldn't have.

"He played me in the Europa League earlier in the season and I did well in it to get my confidence growing.

"I think I had eight or nine goals by the time I got my first start in the Premier League and I was really confident because I was scoring goals.

"So he gave me my chance in the Premier League and I was able to grab the chance with both hands."