Kane pleased with team performance against Norwich

Harry Kane was delighted with his team's performance after a 3-0 Premier League win against Norwich City at White Hart Lane.

Tottenham's two-goal hero continued his own impressive form, with his brace taking his league tally in 2015 to 27 goals, eclipsing the club record set by Teddy Sheringham, but Kane said the team performance was the biggest positive.

"[It was] a very good performance by the team. We had a disappointing result here last time against Newcastle but a solid result this time," Kane told BBC Sport.

"We are delighted with the three goals and the win. Norwich are a side fighting for every point so we knew we had to come out in the second half and keep the tempo up. We managed to get the third goal and kill the game off.

"We go again on Monday away from home and need to pick up as many points as we can."

Tottenham are back in action on Monday when they travel to Watford, as they look to stay on track for Champions League qualification.