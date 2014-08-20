Kane ready to light up the Premier League

The 21-year-old striker has risen through the ranks at White Hart Lane, but has often been on the fringes of the first team and has been sent out for temporary spells at Leyton Orient, Millwall, Norwich City and Leicester City over the the past three years.

However, Kane broke into the senior squad under former boss Tim Sherwood last term, scoring three goals in 10 Premier League appearances.

Those performances convinced the club to hand Kane a new five-year deal last week and he is now ready to continue his progression under head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

"When I was a bit younger, I thought defenders were a bit stronger in different aspects, but now I feel as I am as strong as any defender out there," Kane said ahead of Tottenham's UEFA Europa League play-off first-leg tie with AEL Limassol on Thursday.

"I don't feel uncomfortable when I'm on the pitch. I feel stronger than ever, faster than ever and hopefully I can impose that on the opposition.

"Obviously I feel like all the loan spells away from Spurs have helped me along the way.

"They've all been great experiences to push me in the right direction. Now I feel I have developed and I am ready to take the big stage in the Premier League."

Tottenham will look to take a lead back to London from their visit to Cyprus in the Europa League, and Kane believes that the continental competition should be high on the club's priorities this season.

"I think it's [the Europa League] very important," Kane added. "Obviously now of course there is a Champions League spot for the winners, which makes it even more important.

"It is an important competition, we're going to take it seriously and we're looking forward to it."

Kane is joined in the squad by Nacer Chadli, Mousa Dembele, Jan Vertonghen and Paulinho after the quartet sat out Saturday's 1-0 win over West Ham as they returned late to training due to their involvement at the World Cup.

And Pochettino may give the quartet a run out, saying: "It's good news and there is a possibility that some of them could play."