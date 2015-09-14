Kane refutes goal drought suggestions

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has refuted suggestions he is in a goal drought, despite not having found the net for his club this season.

The England international has not scored for Tottenham in a competitive fixture since the 1-0 win over Everton in the final game of last season but scored twice for his country over the international break.

Kane's lack of a goal in five club outings this term has contributed to Spurs winning just once in the Premier League - the 22-year-old having scored 21 times in the top flight last term.

But the forward told reporters after Sunday's victory over Sunderland: "I wouldn't call it a drought. Everyone else probably will but I know the goals will come.

"Scoring for England against Switzerland was a great confidence booster and I'm not worried at all.

"I've just got to keep doing what I have been and I know the goals will follow. Any striker wants to be scoring but that's football, sometimes it goes for you, sometimes it doesn't.

"I'm not fussed at all. Alan Shearer told me that it's a long season ahead and I have to stay calm, that chances will come my way.

"He said that, as a striker, you're not going to score every game, you have to be ready for three, four, five games without scoring. When that happens you've just got to keep doing the right things for the team and working hard."

Ryan Mason's late winner at the Stadium of Light earned Tottenham their first league victory of the season but a goalscoring return for Kane would also be welcomed by Mauricio Pochettino and Co. as they seek to return to the top half.

"We've been playing well and have been unlucky," Kane added.

"We're playing well enough to be up there in the top four. We've got a lot of young players who are exciting to watch and we can push on now."