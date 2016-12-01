Kane signs new contract with Tottenham

Striker Harry Kane has signed a new contract at Tottenham which runs until 2022, the club have announced.

Kane had signed a new deal until 2020 in February, but his latest contract is reported to bring him in line with the club's top earners.

Reports suggested that the likes of Manchester United and AC Milan were contemplating a big-money move for Kane if Spurs could not meet his wage demands.

However, the 23-year-old recently spoke of his desire to remain at Tottenham for a "long, long time" and he has committed to Mauricio Pochettino's side for the long term.

Speaking about the new deal, Kane told Spurs' official website: "It's amazing. Everyone knows how much I love this team and what I feel for this club.

"To sign another contract is a special feeling. We've got a great, young squad and the club is moving in the right direction."

Kane has risen through the youth ranks to become an integral part of Spurs' first team after spending time on loan at Leyton Orient, Millwall, Norwich City and Leicester City earlier in his career.

The England striker has flourished under the stewardship of Pochettino and he has five Premier League goals to his name this season having scored 46 over the previous two.

Kane joins the likes of Christian Eriksen, Eric Dier, Danny Rose and Kyle Walker in committing his future to Tottenham this season.

Tottenham are fifth in the Premier League with just one defeat from 13 matches, although they failed to progress from the Champions League group stages.