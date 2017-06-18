Kane targeting 50 goals next season

Harry Kane is targeting the 50-goal mark for Tottenham next season in what he hopes will be an injury-free campaign.

The England international was the Premier League's Golden Boot winner as Spurs finished second last season, and netted 35 times in all competitions.

That was despite missing three months due to ankle injuries and Kane is desperate to improve further on that impressive goal return.

"[Fifty goals] is a target I would love to get to," he said. "Hopefully I can stay fit for the whole season next season.

"That's always the aim and 50 goals is something I would love to achieve.

"It was a very good year this year. There is plenty still to work on and improve, but I'm looking forward to having a break and then going again."

Kane is also relishing the challenge of a big season domestically and on the international front with Spurs facing a fresh assault on the Champions League and England in prime position to qualify for the World Cup in Russia.

"Going into next year with Spurs is very exciting after coming second last year - we have the Champions League and want to improve on last season," he continued.

"Going into the World Cup, there is no better trophy to win. So there's still a lot to improve and a lot to work on, but I'm looking forward to it."