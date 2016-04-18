Kane: Tottenham could have scored seven

Harry Kane feels Tottenham could have beaten Stoke City by six or seven goals in Monday's Premier League encounter at the Britannia Stadium and believes it was one of their best performances of the season.

Kane opened the scoring nine minutes in before Dele Alli doubled their advantage halfway through the first half, and they each added a second goal in the final 20 minutes of the game to make it a 4-0 rout.

The win closed the gap to leaders Leicester City to five points with four games left in the season, and Kane believes they put in one of their best shifts of the campaign.

"What a performance. Stoke is a tough place to come and to win in the manner we did shows what sort of team we are," Kane told BBC.

"We scored four but could have had six or seven. It is one of our best performances all season but that's what we can do. It doesn't get much better than that. We hardly put a foot wrong and could have scored more.

"Every single one of us put in a good performance and we have done for a while now.

"Leicester dropped points and I had been itching to play. I had to wait a whole day and a half. We are ready to put the pressure on Leicester. We think we can do it. Leicester are five points ahead but we have closed the gap, that's all we could do."

Alli, meanwhile, was equally delighted with Spurs' win after putting in yet another fine performance, even if he missed an empty net after rounding Stoke goalkeeper Shay Given.

"We have had the same mentality all season," the midfielder said. "It is important to keep going all season.

"I don't know how I missed that chance! Finishing training for me I think.

"I am just enjoying playing, there is nothing to be scared of.

"Leicester know we are going to keep fighting."