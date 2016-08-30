Kante like a rat - Hazard

Eden Hazard has compared Chelsea counterpart N'Golo Kante to a rat for his all-action midfield displays.

Kante was an unfamiliar name when he arrived in the Premier League last season, signing for Leicester City from Caen.

But the 25-year-old was soon impressing all onlookers with his performances as the Foxes stormed to the most unlikely of title triumphs.

Those displays prompted Chelsea to prise him away from the King Power Stadium in the transfer window, and the France international has continued to show his quality under Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge.

"He [Kante] gives us confidence," Hazard told Chelsea TV.

"We want to try to dribble and to pass the opponent because we know even if we try but don't pass the opponent and if we lose the ball then he is there behind us, he can take the ball.

"He is a fantastic player. He is a like a rat, he goes everywhere and he has a top mentality and is a top guy.

"It is always good to play with the top players."