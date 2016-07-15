Kante can make the difference for Chelsea - Lineker

Former Leicester City striker Gary Lineker believes the potential arrival of N'Golo Kante could make the difference for Chelsea in the race for the Premier League title.

The France international joined Leicester from Caen ahead of the 2015-16 campaign and played a key role in the Foxes' surprise title win.

He has been heavily linked with a move away from Leicester in recent months, with Real Madrid, Juventus and Chelsea all credited with an interest in signing the 25-year-old.

Recent reports claim Chelsea are sitting in pole position to secure Kante's services and Lineker has little doubt the combative midfielder will become a key figure at Stamford Bridge if the move goes ahead.

"Seems Kante is going to join [Antonio] Conte, which is pretty c***y," the ex-England international tweeted.

"Wish Kante well and thank him dearly.

"He's the main reason Leicester won the title and will make a massive difference to Chelsea's chances."

Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri revealed on Thursday that the club have offered Kante a new and improved deal in an attempt to keep him at the club, but acknowledged there is a lot of interest in the midfielder and that his future is in his own hands.

The Frenchman is believed to have a £20million release clause in his existing contract.