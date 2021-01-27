Kapinga: This is a very important game for me

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Lesedi Kapinga is confident his side can secure a positive result against his former club, Black Leopards, on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old moved to the Brazilians from Leopards on 23 July 2020 after scoring seven goals and creating eight assists from 51 appearances during his time at Lidoda Duvha.

Kapinga has made six league appearances since joining Masandawana, pushing himself to command a regular place in the starting XI.

The attacking midfielder says he has a lot of respect for the team that showed faith in him when no one else would, but will put his emotions aside as they look to extend their unbeaten run in the DStv Premiership.

‘This is a very important game for me because I have too much respect for Black Leopards. This is the team that gave me a platform to play at a high stage when no team wanted to try me in the DStv Premiership because of the size of my body, so I will forever be grateful, thankful and appreciate everything they did in my life,’ Kapinga told his club’s official website.

‘Every player is working very hard giving and giving their best when given a chance to play, which tells you that the group is heading in one direction which is to win games.

‘As for me, I’m getting my confidence back each game that I play under the leadership of coaches and also the senior players.

‘As a team, I think we are doing well so far. We still have our unbeaten record, which is a good thing, as players we know that it is going to be a difficult game, but we have to get the three points because the target is to win the league.

‘As a team, we have some goals, so we have to work towards those goals and we aren’t going to disrespect or undermine anyone,’ he concluded.